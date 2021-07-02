Police release e-fit of teenager who sexually assaulted woman in Aylesbury park

Police have released an e-fit of a teenager who sexually assaulted a woman in a popular Aylesbury park.

At around 8.25pm on Friday (25/6) in Alfred Rose Park, the victim, a woman in her 30s, was sat alone when she was approached by the offender who touched her leg and made sexual comments towards her.

The offender then ran off in the direction of the cricket pitches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this teenager from the police e-fit?

The offender, depicted in the e-fit image, is described as a white man, aged between 16 and 18 years old, of slim build and approximately 5ft 10ins tall. He had dark hair, a small amount of facial hair and uneven teeth. He was wearing a shiny, black, puffa-style jacket, over a black hooded top with dark blue coloured jeans.

Investigating officer, PC Graham Gray, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the individual depicted by this e-fit to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210280683.