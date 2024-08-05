Police release e-fit of man who sexually assaulted teenage girl on busy Aylesbury bridge in broad daylight
On Saturday afternoon (3 August), the police force released an image of a man who inappropriately touched a girl on a busy footway in Aylesbury.
Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Saturday 29 June on Bourg Walk, known locally as the Iron Bridge, at the beginning of Thame Road, a teenage girl was inappropriately touched by a man.
Thames Valley Police says the man then fled the scene when concerned onlookers intervened.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sarah Simpson said: “Today we are in a position to release an e-fit of the offender in this sexual assault by touching investigation in Aylesbury.
“The offender is described as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, around 5ft 7ins and wearing a navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike trainers.
“Do you think you recognise the man in the e-fit? If you have any suspicions whatsoever as to who this man is then please contact us so we can make enquiries.
“It’s easy to contact us, either leave any information you have via our website, call 101, or visit a police station, quoting investigation reference number 43240307547.
“You can also provide details via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”