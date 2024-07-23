Police release details from fatal collision in Bucks village that killed motorcyclist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police has provided further details relating to a fatal road traffic collision in Buckinghamshire.

On Wednesday (17 July), a man riding a silver Suzuki R 600 motorcycle collided with a tree on the A413 between the Frith Hill roundabout and the Church Lane overbridge in Great Missenden.

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed that a 28-year-old man from Great Missenden, died at the scene.

In connection with the incident the force ended its search for Brandon, a missing man from the area. He was last sighted earlier that evening, police officers have confirmed the crash took place at around 10:30pm.

Thames Valley Police ended its search for Brandon over the weekend

Also the force has confirmed that the man’s family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Investigating officer Sergeant Richard Martin, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are investigating following this collision in which a man has sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We would ask anyone who saw the motorbike after 10.20pm on Wednesday into the early hours on Thursday to come forward.

“Also, if you were driving along the A413 around the time of the collision and have a dash-cam, please check your recording in case it has captured something that could assist us. You can send footage to us via this dedicated online portal.