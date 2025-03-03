Police release descriptions of suspected gang behind Co-op raid in Winslow
This afternoon (3 March), Thames Valley Police has posted descriptions of the offenders believed to have completed the burglary of the Co-op in Winslow.
Last Thursday (27 February) at around 12.40am, three offenders in balaclavas used a telehandler machine to break into the Co-op store on the High Street.
Using the forklift-like vehicle, the gang were able to remove the store’s cash machine and destroy the front wall of the building.
According to police intelligence, the burglars were all men in dark clothing using face coverings. It is also suspected that a dark-coloured vehicle may have been used in connection with the High Street raid.
Investigating officer PC Katherine Peacock said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened or has dash-cam or CCTV footage, to please get in touch.
“I am also appealing to anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured SUV vehicle in the area at the time.
“If you have information, call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting 43250097108.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
This is the second time thieves have targeted the High Street store in recent weeks.
Last month on 12 February, burglars broke into the shop. It is believed that offenders broke into the store by smashing down the front door to gain entry.
Thames Valley Police confirmed products from the store were taken during the previous raid.
The authorities have been criticised for not replacing bollards outside the store more urgently to discourage potential robbers from once again targeting the store.
Thames Valley Police declined to comment on claims officers said they might have made a difference last week.
Councillor Diana Blamires said: “It’s frustrating that the Council has not replaced the bollards. The local unitary councillors, town councillors and residents have been pressing for the bollards to be replaced. It’s appalling that the Co-op has had to suffer two raids in two weeks and now the cashpoint is stolen. Police say having bollards there might have made a difference. These bollards must be replaced urgently - the Co-op should not be put at risk of another raid.”
Bucks Council has been approached for comment.