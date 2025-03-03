Thames Valley Police has released descriptions of the individuals suspected of being involved in the raid of a High Street store in an Aylesbury Vale town last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This afternoon (3 March), Thames Valley Police has posted descriptions of the offenders believed to have completed the burglary of the Co-op in Winslow.

Last Thursday (27 February) at around 12.40am, three offenders in balaclavas used a telehandler machine to break into the Co-op store on the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the forklift-like vehicle, the gang were able to remove the store’s cash machine and destroy the front wall of the building.

The front of the store was destroyed

According to police intelligence, the burglars were all men in dark clothing using face coverings. It is also suspected that a dark-coloured vehicle may have been used in connection with the High Street raid.

Investigating officer PC Katherine Peacock said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened or has dash-cam or CCTV footage, to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured SUV vehicle in the area at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have information, call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting 43250097108.

The area was cordoned off

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

This is the second time thieves have targeted the High Street store in recent weeks.

Last month on 12 February, burglars broke into the shop. It is believed that offenders broke into the store by smashing down the front door to gain entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police confirmed products from the store were taken during the previous raid.

The authorities have been criticised for not replacing bollards outside the store more urgently to discourage potential robbers from once again targeting the store.

Thames Valley Police declined to comment on claims officers said they might have made a difference last week.

Councillor Diana Blamires said: “It’s frustrating that the Council has not replaced the bollards. The local unitary councillors, town councillors and residents have been pressing for the bollards to be replaced. It’s appalling that the Co-op has had to suffer two raids in two weeks and now the cashpoint is stolen. Police say having bollards there might have made a difference. These bollards must be replaced urgently - the Co-op should not be put at risk of another raid.”

Bucks Council has been approached for comment.