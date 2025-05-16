Police release CCTV of man they want to speak to after staff were abused at Aylesbury's White Hart pub

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Police are hunting a man who abused staff at a popular Aylesbury pub after they refused to serve him.

Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a public order incident in Aylesbury.

Between 9.45pm and 9.55pm on Sunday 13 April at The White Hart pub on Exchange Street, the offender became verbally abusive toward staff after being refused service.

Police staff investigator Zoya Akhtar, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am releasing the image of a man who we believe may be able to assist us with this investigation.

“If this person is you, or you recognise the person in the image, I would urge you to please contact Thames Valley Police, either by contacting us online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250180894.”