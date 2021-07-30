Police release CCTV images after multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries in village near Thame

Police have released images of a man officers would like to speak to following multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries in Wheatley, near Thame.

Police believe he may have vital information that could assist their investigation.

At around 2am on Sunday (25/7) an offender attempted to open the garage of a property in Bream Oak Drive but was unsuccessful. They have continued to walk down the street and attempted to enter other garages, properties and garden sheds before moving onto Ochre Close where they have also attempted to gain access to parked vehicles.

Recognise this man? Police want to hear from you

The offender was eventually disturbed by a resident and is believed to of run onto London Road before potentially leaving the area in a vehicle.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Fiona Boyce, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help in identifying the man in these CCTV images, as I believe he may have vital information in relation to these incidents.

“If you recognise this man, believe it might be you or have any information, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by making a report online or calling us on 101 quoting reference number 43210331283.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”