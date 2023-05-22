News you can trust since 1832
Police release CCTV images after fraud involving fake £50 notes in Aylesbury

If you recognise these men, Thames Valley Police want you to get in touch

By Newsroom
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a fraud investigation in Aylesbury.

Between 6pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, April 8, two people entered a business in Jansel Square, Bedgrove, and asked the staff member to exchange some money for them. It is believed they had a large amount of cash in fake £50 notes.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Smith, from Aylesbury Police Station, said: “I am releasing these images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with this incident, as we believe they may have vital information that could assist this investigation.“If you recognise the men in these images, or you believe this is you, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference number 43230155172.”

Police want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man