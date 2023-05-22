Police release CCTV images after fraud involving fake £50 notes in Aylesbury

Between 6pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, April 8, two people entered a business in Jansel Square, Bedgrove, and asked the staff member to exchange some money for them. It is believed they had a large amount of cash in fake £50 notes.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Smith, from Aylesbury Police Station, said: “I am releasing these images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with this incident, as we believe they may have vital information that could assist this investigation.“If you recognise the men in these images, or you believe this is you, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference number 43230155172.”