Police release CCTV image after off-road bike ridden along Ridgeway in village near Thame

Published 7th Feb 2025, 10:22 BST
Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a person officers wish to speak to as they believe may have vital information about an incident of vehicle nuisance and inappropriate use in Lewknor.

At around 3pm on Friday 27 December, a person was seen riding an off-road bike along the Ridgeway.

Investigating officer PC Adam Hooley said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the person in this image to please get in touch as I believe they may have vital information about this incident.

“If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

Police want to speak to this person they believe may have vital information about an incident of vehicle nuisance and inappropriate use.

“I would also urge any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240625619.

“If you have footage from the incident, please upload this to our dedicated online portal.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

