Police release CCTV image after off-road bike ridden along Ridgeway in village near Thame

Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a person officers wish to speak to as they believe may have vital information about an incident of vehicle nuisance and inappropriate use in Lewknor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 3pm on Friday 27 December, a person was seen riding an off-road bike along the Ridgeway.

Investigating officer PC Adam Hooley said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the person in this image to please get in touch as I believe they may have vital information about this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

Police want to speak to this person they believe may have vital information about an incident of vehicle nuisance and inappropriate use.

“I would also urge any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240625619.

“If you have footage from the incident, please upload this to our dedicated online portal.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”