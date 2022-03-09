Police release CCTV image after aggressive man kicked person in the back at Aylesbury petrol station

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to an assault which took place at a petrol station in Aylesbury.

This morning (9 March), Thames Valley Police released a still image taken from the service station's CCTV cameras.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information regarding the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers want to speak to the man pictured

The assault happened on Sunday 6 February at around 7.15pm at Kartik BP Service station on Bicester Road.

The offender was purchasing items when they became aggressive and kicked someone in the back.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Keating, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this assault.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220056240.

Another image of the man police officers want to speak to