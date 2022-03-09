Police release CCTV image after aggressive man kicked person in the back at Aylesbury petrol station
Police officers want to speak to the man pictured
A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to an assault which took place at a petrol station in Aylesbury.
This morning (9 March), Thames Valley Police released a still image taken from the service station's CCTV cameras.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information regarding the attack.
The assault happened on Sunday 6 February at around 7.15pm at Kartik BP Service station on Bicester Road.
The offender was purchasing items when they became aggressive and kicked someone in the back.
Investigating officer PC Ryan Keating, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this assault.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220056240.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”