Police release CCTV after bikes were stolen from barn near Thame

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Draycott, near Thame, in which two bikes were stolen from a barn.

The incident occurred between 9pm on Tuesday 7 September and 9am on Wednesday 8 September. Two people gained entry to a barn. Two bikes were stolen.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Mullard, based at Thame police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this burglary.

Do you recognise this man?

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210403552.