Police recover bike stolen from Aylesbury festival

It was stolen from a free festival
By James Lowson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST

Police recovered a bike stolen from a free festival in Aylesbury this weekend.

Thames Valley Police has revealed the force recovered a bike stolen from Parklife Festival on Saturday evening (26 August).

A bike parked at the festival in Vale Park was reported as stolen. Thames Valley Police announced it was discovered by officers in a garden in the Bucks town.

The bike was recovered quickly after it was reported as stolenThe bike was recovered quickly after it was reported as stolen
Thames Valley Police returned the bike to its owner.

A force spokesman said on Sunday: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have today conducted enquiries to locate the bike in question within the rear garden of an address and have now returned the bike to its rightful owner.”

Parklife is part of Aylesbury Town Council’s free festival event held each bank holiday weekend in the Bucks park. Thousands of residents attend the event which showcases local live bands, charities and businesses.