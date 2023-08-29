It was stolen from a free festival

Police recovered a bike stolen from a free festival in Aylesbury this weekend.

Thames Valley Police has revealed the force recovered a bike stolen from Parklife Festival on Saturday evening (26 August).

A bike parked at the festival in Vale Park was reported as stolen. Thames Valley Police announced it was discovered by officers in a garden in the Bucks town.

Thames Valley Police returned the bike to its owner.

A force spokesman said on Sunday: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have today conducted enquiries to locate the bike in question within the rear garden of an address and have now returned the bike to its rightful owner.”