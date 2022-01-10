Police raid in Buckingham sees local man charged with Class A drug supply offences

A Buckingham man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, after police forced entry into a property in Buckingham.

Just after 1pm on Thursday, January 6, officers from the Thames Valley Police Stronghold Team, along with armed response officers and the Buckingham & Winslow Neighbourhood Team forced entry into a property on West Street, Buckingham.

The address had recently been identified by the police as linked to County Drug Lines.

Thames Valley Police

Three men were found inside, along with a large quantity of the Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.

All three were arrested, charged and kept in police custody.

A 23-year-old man from Buckingham was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possessing/acquiring/using criminal property - namely cash.

A 19-year-old man from Wisbech was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possessing/acquiring/using criminal property - namely cash.

A 22-year-old man from Essex was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possessing/acquiring/using criminal property - namely cash.

All three men were due to appear in court on Friday, January 7

Anyone who is concerned about drug-related crime in their area can call Thames Valley Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.