Police provide update on rape investigation in Aylesbury identifying potential key witnesses

Thames Valley Police has provided a crucial update on the rape investigation it launched in Aylesbury last week.

On Tuesday (29 October), the police force responded to reports that a teenage girl was raped in the town.

Thames Valley Police states the incident took place between 5.45pm and 6.30pm in Quarrendon Leas Park, between Berryfields, Buckingham Park and Meadowcroft.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers, the police force has also confirmed.

Residents are asked to call the police if they saw anything that could assist with the investigation

Now, Thames Valley Police is asking for the public’s help locating potential witnesses and is making a request for nearby dash-cam footage.

Detective Inspector Kirsty Bishop said: “Our investigation is continuing at a fast pace and we are making a number of enquiries.

“We are specifically appealing on the Redline 4A bus out of Aylesbury Town Centre to Berryfields on Tuesday between 5.45pm and 6.30pm.

“We are also appealing to anyone who was driving in the area between 5.50pm and 6.30pm on the A41 Bicester Road leaving Aylesbury towards Bicester, between Broadfields Retail Park and Aylesbury Vale Parkway train station, Martin Dalby Way and Paradise Orchard Berryfields.

“If you were driving in those areas we ask that you please check your dash-cams in case it has captured something which may assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information about this incident can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240523035.

“Anyone with footage can upload it to our dedicated portal for this investigation.

“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”