Police provide major update after sighting of missing Aylesbury teen as family urge her to come home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has provided a major update on its search to find a missing teenager from Aylesbury.

A new sighting of Iris has been confirmed by the police force. New CCTV footage has been released showing the missing 17-year-old teenager walking through Oxford city centre on 4 May.

She was reported as missing from Aylesbury one day earlier and has been the subject of multiple social media appeals from the police asking for assistance in locating her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday (11 May), the police also announced they had identified a witness they would like to speak to in regards to the search. In the new CCTV image released by Thames Valley Police she is pictured with an unknown male.

The last time Iris was seen

Iris has been described by the police force as five foot eight inches tall, and of slim build. She could be wearing a black and red jacket, black jeans, black trainers and a black cap, as seen on the CCTV images released by the police.

Iris’s mother has urged Iris to come home, she said in a statement via the police: “Iris you're not in trouble. We want you home. We love you and we miss you.”

Thames Valley Police believe Iris may be travelling by train and has confirmed she also has links to Swindon, Hemel Hempstead and Watford, as well as Wales, Liverpool and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Matthew Bullivant said: “We are extremely concerned for Iris’s welfare as she has been missing for more than a week.

Iris has been missing for 10 days

“Iris was seen with a man in Oxford city centre on 4 May so we are keen to speak to him as he may have vital information about her whereabouts.

“I would like to emphasise, he is not a suspect of any offence, he is simply the last known person to speak to Iris so we need to speak to him as soon as possible.

“Iris is believed to have boarded a train at Oxford railway station heading for Birmingham so please get in touch if you were possibly on this train and saw her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Iris, if you see this, please get in touch with police or visit a police station so we can confirm you are safe. You are not in any trouble, we and your family are just concerned about you.