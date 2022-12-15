Police patrols stop-check vehicles near Buckingham after increase in burglaries

Officers from the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce carried out proactive patrols north of Buckingham last night (Wednesday, December 14), following an increase in burglaries.

Police stopped dozens of vehicles for spot checks. They included “a very recent victim who was pleased to see us”, a spokesman said.

The Rural Crime Taskforce was launched this spring with a view to making the Thames Valley a hostile place for those who commit rural crimes.

A team of dedicated officers work with partners, drone units and the Joint Operations Unit with Hampshire to tackle serious and organised rural crime.

Rural crimes are offences that relate to farms, agriculture, wildlife, the environment and heritage sites where they are targeted due to their isolation or rural location.

Spanning harm to animals and the theft of vital machinery, rural crime causes distress and hardship for farmers who rely on their land and machinery for their livelihoods.