Police patrol Wendover following reports of drug use

Police officers are patrolling Wendover today (August 24) after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use at two nature spots.

Thames Valley Police has increased its presence at Witchell Park and Hampden Pond by Church Lane, following citizen's reports.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson warns that anyone acting suspiciously will be spoken to by the officers on site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aylesbury Vale Police Team pride themselves on making the area a 'hostile place' for drug dealers.

Last week the force released a video highlighting the work done to combat drug crime in the region.

Thames Valley Police are patrolling Wendover throughout August 24

Hampden Pond