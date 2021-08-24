Police patrol Wendover following reports of drug use
Police officers have identified two public spaces where residents have reported illegal activity.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:50 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:52 pm
Police officers are patrolling Wendover today (August 24) after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use at two nature spots.
Thames Valley Police has increased its presence at Witchell Park and Hampden Pond by Church Lane, following citizen's reports.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson warns that anyone acting suspiciously will be spoken to by the officers on site.
The Aylesbury Vale Police Team pride themselves on making the area a 'hostile place' for drug dealers.
Last week the force released a video highlighting the work done to combat drug crime in the region.