Police on the hunt for Nicholas Ward, who did not return to Springhill Prison last night

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who has absconded from HM Prison Springhill in Buckinghamshire.

Nicholas Ward, aged 36, failed to return from day release at 6pm last night (13/10).

Ward is a white man of medium build with short brown greying hair and blue eyes.

He has four piercings in his ears and the initials ‘JA’ tattooed on his left arm.

His left hand is tattooed with dots and cross weapons.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kevin Godding of Force CID based at Reading police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who knows of Nicholas Wards’ whereabouts to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190318245.

“He was due to return to HMP Springhill following a day release, but failed to do so.

“If you see him, do not approach him but call 999 immediately.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”