Police officers search for missing wanted man who escaped from an Aylesbury Vale prison
Today, Thames Valley Police confirmed that Kieron Nickels is on the loose after absconding from HMP Springhill in Edgcott, near Grendon Underwood.
Nickels left the jail without permission between 11.30pm and midnight on Monday, the police force confirmed this afternoon.
He is 25, around five foot 10 inches tall and of slim build. Thames Valley Police adds that he has a tattoo on top of his right arm of animals and butterflies. The police force has revealed that Nickels was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a cap and white trainers.
Thames Valley Police says he has links to the Romford and Dagenham areas of London.
Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Evelina Kersyte, of the Prison Crime Team, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Kieron Nickels, who is unlawfully at large after escaping HMP Springhill.
“If you see Nickels, do not approach him and call 999 instead.
“If you have any information as to where he may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250368999.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”