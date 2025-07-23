Police officers search for missing wanted man who escaped from an Aylesbury Vale prison

Police officers are searching for Kieron Nickels

Police officers are searching for a wanted man who absconded from a prison in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, Thames Valley Police confirmed that Kieron Nickels is on the loose after absconding from HMP Springhill in Edgcott, near Grendon Underwood.

Nickels left the jail without permission between 11.30pm and midnight on Monday, the police force confirmed this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is 25, around five foot 10 inches tall and of slim build. Thames Valley Police adds that he has a tattoo on top of his right arm of animals and butterflies. The police force has revealed that Nickels was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a cap and white trainers.

Thames Valley Police says he has links to the Romford and Dagenham areas of London.

Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Evelina Kersyte, of the Prison Crime Team, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Kieron Nickels, who is unlawfully at large after escaping HMP Springhill.

“If you see Nickels, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information as to where he may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250368999.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”