A police officer was rushed to hospital after being shot with a crossbow in Buckinghamshire.

Another man was also taken to hospital with stab wounds following a major incident in Downley, between Aylesbury and High Wycombe on Friday (11 May). A suspect was shot by police officers and arrested at the scene.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that they were called out to a disturbance on School Close in the Downley area of Wycombe at around 6pm.

One of the police officers attempting to deal with the situation was shot in the leg with a crossbow. Thames Valley Police confirmed he was discharged from hospital the next day and is one of the officers based at High Wycombe Police Station.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe read a statement to the press at the scene

Before the officer was shot, a man in his 60s was stabbed and needed hospital treatment. Thames Valley Police has confirmed he was also released from hospital. His injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening by the police.

A 54-year-old man from High Wycombe has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene. He was shot by the police and taken to hospital, where he remains under police supervision.

Thames Valley Police has described the suspect’s injuries as potentially life-changing. While the police force is seeking information from potential witnesses, it has confirmed officers are not looking for any other suspects.

Thames Valley Police has contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct to review the use of firearms in this incident, as is mandatory.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe said: "“Our thoughts are with the injured officer and we are doing everything to support him and his colleagues, as well as all others affected by the incident within the force.”

Further information detailing how the police dealt with an armed assailant was released on Saturday. Chief Constable Metcalfe added: "We were able to bring the incident to a swift conclusion, with all victims being treated following a rapid response by South Central Ambulance Service.

"Our officers showed incredible bravery by confronting the armed offender and warning members of the public to keep away; they are a credit to the force and the community.

"We are giving all the support we can to the officer who was injured during the incident; he is in good spirits given the circumstances, as are most of those involved in the events of last night, which shows the remarkable resilience of our people.

"From the first call taker in our control room, who was on their first day taking calls, to the rest of the control room involved, to the attending police officers, including armed response and dog handling teams, to everyone helping in the aftermath, I’d like to thank them all for their efforts and for continuing to show impressive levels of resilience and dedication.”

Thames Valley Police says it is treating the case as a priority, Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown added: “We are investigating this incident as an absolute priority with numerous officers and members of staff involved. An arrest has already been made and we are not looking for anyone else.

“The incident occurred at a busy time of day so I’m sure there are likely to be many witnesses and people with information, pictures or footage relating to the incident.

“If you were in School Close, the nearby park or the surrounding area from 5.45pm yesterday, please get in touch.

“You can do so by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43240217434.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.