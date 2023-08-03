A police officer from Aylesbury has pleaded guilty to committing sexual acts with a teenage girl.

Luke Christopher Horner, 24, who was working out of Amersham police station when the crimes were committed, was convicted of a sexual offence involving a child today (3 August).

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a hearing at Northampton Crown Court earlier today, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in penetrative sex with a child aged 13.

Luke Horner, former Thames Valley Police officer

His conviction relates to an incident which took place in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on 11 June 2023, involving the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Northamptonshire Police investigated the assault and arrested the former PC on 13 June, he was suspended from Thames Valley Police on the same day.

He formally resigned from his post last Wednesday (26 July).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police made an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which decided that the matter should be subject to a local investigation by the force. This is underway and misconduct procedures will now follow.

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs of Thames Valley Police said: “We are all appalled by Luke Horner’s crimes, and our thoughts are with the young woman who has been affected and her family.

“The bar at which standards are set in policing is rightly high. Anyone who falls below those standards in this way betrays the public’s trust and confidence in policing and the values of the profession as a whole. I welcome his admission of guilt and resignation from the force.”

He will be sentenced on 8 September.

Lead Investigator - Detective Sergeant Sarah Osborne from Northamptonshire Police said: “First of all, I want to thank the family of the young girl in this case who put their trust in us to investigate it and bring Luke Horner to justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty today which has prevented them from having to go through the trauma of a trial, and I hope that whilst what happened can never be erased, that this result will allow them to move forward.

“Cases of child sexual exploitation are always abhorrent but the fact that Luke Christopher Horner was a serving Thames Valley police officer, in a position of trust, makes this case all the more shocking. He is a disgrace to the uniform and I am glad that he will now go to prison and never be allowed to call himself a police officer ever again.

“Finally, I would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance with our investigation.”

Detective Inspector Liam O’Neill added: “Following a thorough investigation led by DS Osborne, Northamptonshire Police has been able to secure a guilty plea from Luke Christopher Horner, who betrayed everyone’s trust by committing these offences.

“The young girl in this case has been subjected to abuse from someone who not only should have known better, but who was sworn to protect the public. We thank the family for their support and hope that this result helps restore some trust in the police.