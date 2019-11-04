Police officer 'bitten' and left with fractured finger after arrest attempt in Buckingham

Police were called last Tuesday to the New Inn on Bridge Street after reports a man had been assaulted in the pub.

The incident took place on Tuesday (29/10) outside the New Inn, Bridge Street at about 1.30am.

Police officers attended the location following reports that a man had been assaulted. He did not sustain any injuries.

When officers attempted to arrest a suspect, he resisted arrest and bit a male police officer.

This also resulted in the police officer sustaining a fractured finger.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Lacey of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This was a violent incident in which a member of the public was assaulted and then a police officer sustained an injury.

“I am appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the vicinity who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference number 43190336496.”