Police officer 'bitten' and left with fractured finger after arrest attempt in Buckingham

The incident took place on Tuesday (29/10) outside the New Inn, Bridge Street at about 1.30am.

Police officers attended the location following reports that a man had been assaulted. He did not sustain any injuries.

When officers attempted to arrest a suspect, he resisted arrest and bit a male police officer.

This also resulted in the police officer sustaining a fractured finger.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Lacey of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This was a violent incident in which a member of the public was assaulted and then a police officer sustained an injury.

“I am appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the vicinity who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident.