Police offer community groups £200,000 to help fight crime in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury and rest of Thames Valley

Proceeds from the sale of seized stolen goods are to offered to local community groups to help them fight crime and anti-social behaviour.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber says a total £200,000 is up for grabs and he has invited groups and voluntary organisations to apply for a share of it.

The money, known as the Community Fund, came from the sale of items seized from criminals that cannot be returned to their rightful owners.

The fund is jointly managed by the PCC and the Chief Constable and helps to prevent crime and keep communities safe

Matthew Barber and Jason Hogg

Matthew said: “I’ pleased to announce the Community Fund is once again open for applications. A total of £200,000 of grant funding is available for community and voluntary groups to apply for, with the aim of reducing crime across the Thames Valley.

“We are fortunate to have an active community across Thames Valley, who play a significant role in supporting Thames Valley Police to tackle local issues around crime prevention and supporting vulnerable groups in our communities.

“I have had the pleasure of visiting a number of previously-funded organisations, seeing first-hand the positive impact funding received through my Community Fund has had within our communities.

“I look forward to receiving applications which focus on a broad range of areas within my recently launched Police and Crime Plan including crime prevention, residential burglary and vehicle crime.”

Organisations from across the Thames Valley can apply for grants for projects that support one of the PCC’s Police and Crime Plan priorities.

These are:

Protecting Property (including cybercrime and fraud and retail crime

Protecting Communities (including anti-social behaviour and road safety

Protecting People (including domestic abuse and the night-time economy)

Jason Hogg, Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police, said: “Being able to use this money, which has been generated from the sale of items seized fromcriminals, to support projects who are working within our communities is a real privilege.

“This funding will ensure organisations can continue to run important projects that play a key role in preventing crime and protecting our communities.”

The closing date for this round of applications is 12pm (noon) on September 9. A link to the application form, can be found here.