Police move to reassure the public as they hunt man after attempted rape in Aylesbury

The latest from police on incident in Aylesbury which saw street cordoned off on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was subjected to an attempted rape in Aylesbury on Friday night (June 28).

Where the incident occurred

At around 11.20pm, the victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by a man on Havelock Street and was grabbed.

The victim managed to get away from the man and ran off down Havelock Street.

The offender is described as being a black man, of average build and aged in his late 20s or early thirties.

He had black hair, bald at the back and faded on top and was wearing a bright red, possibly striped t-shirt and dark jeans.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Nikki Hemming, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything, or anyone who recognises the man described to get in touch.

“Our investigation is continuing and we currently have officers at the scene.

“The scene-watch is on Havelock Street at the junction with the A418.

“I would like to re-assure the community that this remains an isolated incident and there are no other reports of a similar nature that have been reported to Thames Valley Police.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“I am also appealing to anybody that was in the area of Havelock Street last night to please check their dash-cams, as this may have captured important evidence.

“Please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 1962 (28/6).

“Alternatively, you can speak to officers on the scene, and if you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to approach one of our officers.

“If you do not wish to speak with police directly, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”