Police launch fresh appeal to find man wanted at Aylesbury prison

By James Lowson
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:42 BST
Syd James Slingo is wanted by the policeplaceholder image
Syd James Slingo is wanted by the police
Thames Valley Police has launched a fresh appeal asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted at HMP Aylesbury.

Today (3 December), the police force is again asking for the public’s help locating Syd James Slingo. Slingo is 35, and wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions on Tuesday 12 November.

Most Popular

Thames Valley Police describes the inmate as white, around six foot three inches tall, weighing 12 stone, of medium build and clean shaven with brown eyes, scarring on his forehead, eyebrow and nose. The police force has also advised that Slingo has tattoos on the right side of his neck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the police, he is known to frequent Tilbury, Essex and Newham, East London.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Slingo, since he absconded from prison on Tuesday 12 November. We are now renewing our appeal.

“Anybody who knows of his whereabouts, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43240547090.

“If you see Slingo, please do not approach him but contact us on 999.”

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice