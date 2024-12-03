Police launch fresh appeal to find man wanted at Aylesbury prison

Syd James Slingo is wanted by the police

Thames Valley Police has launched a fresh appeal asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted at HMP Aylesbury.

Today (3 December), the police force is again asking for the public’s help locating Syd James Slingo. Slingo is 35, and wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions on Tuesday 12 November.

Thames Valley Police describes the inmate as white, around six foot three inches tall, weighing 12 stone, of medium build and clean shaven with brown eyes, scarring on his forehead, eyebrow and nose. The police force has also advised that Slingo has tattoos on the right side of his neck.

According to the police, he is known to frequent Tilbury, Essex and Newham, East London.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Slingo, since he absconded from prison on Tuesday 12 November. We are now renewing our appeal.

“Anybody who knows of his whereabouts, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43240547090.

“If you see Slingo, please do not approach him but contact us on 999.”