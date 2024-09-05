Police launch CCTV appeal in response to further attempted burglaries in Aylesbury
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The police force has identified two individuals it would like to speak to regarding attempted break-ins on Avalon Street.
Thames Valley Police confirmed two offenders have attempted to break into several properties in the Aylesbury neighbourhood between 1.20am and 2.35am yesterday (4 September).
During the crime spree, the unidentified burglars gained entry to one property and stole car keys, which was then used to steal the victim’s car. Thames Valley Police has described the vehicle as a bronze coloured Mazda 2 Hybrid with the license plate ending in NPK.
Investigating officer PC Joseph Cox, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise these individuals in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“We are specifically appealing to anyone in the Buckingham Park and Berryfields area who may have ring doorbell, dashcam, CCTV footage, or mobile phone footage that could assist our enquiry to please come forward.
“You can contact police by calling 101 or by making a report online quoting reference 43240424752.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”
Similar incidents of attempted burglaries were reported in the Watermead area of Aylesbury in the early hours of Sunday morning (1 September).
In the aftermath of the suspected break-in attempts, residents shared doorbell footage on social media showing two individuals trying to open the front doors of houses in the area.