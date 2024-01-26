Police launch CCTV appeal after late night attempted break-in in Aylesbury
Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of two men it would like to speak to in connection to an attempted break-in in Aylesbury.
At around 11.55pm on Friday 5 January, two offenders attempted to break into a building on Gatehouse Close. Police say one offender tried to open the door, before the other assailant ripped piping from the front of the premises.
Yesterday (25 January), the police force released two images of men who may have vital information regarding the case.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you recognise the individuals in these images, or have any further information about the incident, please get in touch.
“You can contact us by either making a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240010252.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”