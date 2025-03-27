Police issue update on wanted man who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison two months ago

Brian Odour is wanted by the police

Thames Valley Police has issued an update on a wanted man who absconded from a prison in Aylesbury Vale in March.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that it is searching for Brian Odour. Odour is wanted on recall to HMP Spring Hill in Edgcott, near Grendon Underwood, and has been missing since March 25.

He is 34 years old, around six foot tall and of a medium build. Thames Valley Police has revealed that Odour is known to frequent the areas of Bushey in Hertfordshire, Dunstable and Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire, and Hayes, Hammersmith, Fulham and Edgware in London.

Today, the police force has confirmed that Odour has been spotted in the Fulham and Hammersmith area since he was first reported as missing. Odour was jailed after being convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Claire Busby, of the Prison Crime Team, said in March: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Brian Odour.

“If you see Odour, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250146127.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”