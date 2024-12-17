Thames Valley Police has issued an update on the devastating goat theft reported at a tourist attraction in Amersham.

This morning (17 December), the police force confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with an incident where four goats were stolen from Kew Little Pigs Farm in Old Amersham.

On Tuesday (10 December), at around 9.45pm four Pygmy goats with red ear tags were stolen from the Bucks tourist site and loaded into a van, Thames Valley Police confirms.

The Animal News Agency revealed that the goats are called Sunday, Comet, Rose and Blitzen.

One of the stolen goats. Photo from Animal News Agency

Investigating officer, PC Ben Moule said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident, or who may have mobile phone footage, dash cam or ring doorbell footage that may assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“We are also releasing images of the goats, if you can help us find them or have any information please call us on 101, quoting reference 43240598580.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Farm owner Olivia Mikhail is also urging anyone with information to contact staff at the farm.

More images of the goats released by Thames Valley Police

Also, the Animal News Agency confirmed that this is not the first instance in which animals have been taken from the farm.

In October 2022 Kew Little Pigs's previous family of goats were taken following a late night raid, which prompted the family-run farm to ramp up security and CCTV at the farm, the agency stated.

Olivia told The Animal News Agency: "These goats are members of our family and we can't believe that this has happened. Especially as our security is so tight.

"This is a devastating day and we are all utterly heartbroken. These are loving, tame goats who are used to receiving love, and to think that something terrible could be happening to them is unfathomable. We are all in shock.

"At this stage I honestly don't think we can have goats here again, it's soul destroying when something like this happens to animals that you love so much."

If you have any information about the goats you can call the farm on 01494 726993 or police on 111.

"We can treat your call anonymously. We just want the goats to come home."