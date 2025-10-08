Police issue update on incident which saw officers swarm on busy Aylesbury petrol station
Police have issued an update on an incident which saw officers swarm on one of Aylesbury’s busiest petrol stations on Tuesday night.
The Bucks Herald reported eyewitness accounts from the scene at the BP garage on the junction of Oakfeld Road and Tring Road in Aylesbury.
The garage, which is one of the most popular in the town, was on lockdown as police surrounded the building at around 8pm.
Eyewitnesses speculated a robbery was in progress with the offender/s potentially locked inside.
Now police have issued an update on the incident.
In a brief statement, Thames Valley Police told The Bucks Herald that it was a ‘fear for welfare incident that was resolved safely’.