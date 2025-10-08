Police issue update on incident which saw officers swarm on busy Aylesbury petrol station

By Damien Lucas
Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:37 BST
The BP garage at the junction of Oakfield Road and Tring Road in Aylesbury and, inset, police tape editorial image. Photos: Google Maps Street View and NW Archiveplaceholder image
The BP garage at the junction of Oakfield Road and Tring Road in Aylesbury and, inset, police tape editorial image. Photos: Google Maps Street View and NW Archive
Police have issued an update on an incident which saw officers swarm on one of Aylesbury’s busiest petrol stations on Tuesday night.

The Bucks Herald reported eyewitness accounts from the scene at the BP garage on the junction of Oakfeld Road and Tring Road in Aylesbury.

Most Popular

The garage, which is one of the most popular in the town, was on lockdown as police surrounded the building at around 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses speculated a robbery was in progress with the offender/s potentially locked inside.

Now police have issued an update on the incident.

In a brief statement, Thames Valley Police told The Bucks Herald that it was a ‘fear for welfare incident that was resolved safely’.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice