Police issue update on complex murder investigation that has rocked Bucks this week

Thames Valley Police confirmed this afternoon (22 April) the three victims were stabbed death in nearby Bourne End.

All three suffered fatal blows to their chests and abdomen.

A formal identification of the victims hasn’t been conducted yet, Thames Valley Police reports.

A scene watch is likely to continue for the next few days, Thames Valley Police say

At around 9.55pm on Tuesday (19 April) officers rushed to an address in Spring Gardens, after receiving calls of a disturbance.

When the police arrived they discovered three dead bodies.

On assessment officers concluded that a serious assault had likely taken place at the scene.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the deceased are a man and a woman, both in their 60s from Bourne End, and a man in his 50s from Hazlemere.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“I would like to again appeal to anybody who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 6pm and 10pm on Tuesday to please come forward and call 101, quoting reference 43220134974.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information, you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

“A scene watch is still likely to be in place for a number of days, which is likely to have an impact on local residents and I would like to thank them for their continued patience.