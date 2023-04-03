Police issue over 20 tickets to motorists in Aylesbury for a host of offences after roadside sting operation

Police issued over 20 tickets to motorists in Aylesbury for a host of offences after a roadside sting operation on Monday.

Milton Keynes A Shift RPU kicked the Easter school holidays off by catching off drivers committing a wide variety of offences including no seatbelts and mobile phone use at the wheel.

But police were pleased to report there were no drunk or drug drivers among them.

A large police presence was spotted at the Aylesbury College car park off the A418 Oxford Road.

Rumours circulated on social media that there had been a major incident.

But police have now confirmed they were conducting a road safety check operation.

Over 20 tickets were issued for no seatbelt, speeding, mobile phone use, no insurance and illegal tints. Four uninsured vehicles seized but there were no arrests for drink or drug driving.

"Milton Keynes A Shift RPU conducted a road safety check this morning on the A418 in Aylesbury,” Thames Valley Roads Policing posted on Twitter alongside an image of officers at Aylesbury College car park during the sting op.

Fact file - drink and drug driving

- Every week in the UK, 11 people will die because of drink driving.

- Young men in their 20s are four times more likely to be involved in drink-drive accidents than other age groups.

- On average, 3,000 people are killed or seriously injured each year because of drink-driving.

- The penalties if caught driving while impaired through drink or drugs are severe. If caught, you face a minimum one-year ban, a fine of up to £5,000 and six months in jail.

- Around 18% of people killed in road crashes have traces of illegal drugs in their blood.