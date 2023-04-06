Police issue CCTV in search for man who abused people and damaged a light cover at Thame pub

Do you recognise this man?

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of an individual officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information regarding an incident of criminal damage in Thame.

The incident occurred around 11.50pm last Thursday (30/3) at the Birdcage Inn, High Street, Thame.

The offender has been abusive towards two people and damaged a light cover.

Investigating officer PC Shahed Ali, based at Abingdon police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises this person in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230141108.