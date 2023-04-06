News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
42 minutes ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
3 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

Police issue CCTV in search for man who abused people and damaged a light cover at Thame pub

The incident happened last Thursday (March 30th) at 11.50pm

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of an individual officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information regarding an incident of criminal damage in Thame.

The incident occurred around 11.50pm last Thursday (30/3) at the Birdcage Inn, High Street, Thame.

The offender has been abusive towards two people and damaged a light cover.

Investigating officer PC Shahed Ali, based at Abingdon police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises this person in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

Most Popular

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230141108.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”