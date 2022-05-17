Police issue CCTV images after distressing kidnapping of teenage girl in affluent Bucks town

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man and his dog, officers believe the man could have vital information on the attack.

In Marlow a teenage girl was put in a headlock and dragged to a vehicle by an unknown male offender.

Police officers want to speak to this dog walker

Police intelligence states that the scary incident occurred in a car parking area behind Churchill Drive at roughly 12.45pm.

The victim has since been located and didn’t suffer any injuries during the assault.

A 17-year-old boy from Bolter End was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Sunday, he has since been released on bail until 12 June.

Police staff investigator Hilary Layton, of High Wycombe CID, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this isolated incident to please come forward.

“Also if you were in the area between 12.30pm and 1pm and have any information which can help us, please get in touch.

“I would also like to appeal to anybody who recognises the person or dog in this image to please get in touch as I believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“Furthermore, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220210153.