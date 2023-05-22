News you can trust since 1832
Police issue CCTV images after bike stolen from outside Aylesbury College

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of individuals officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information regarding a theft in Aylesbury.

The incident occurred between 8.25am and 5.20pm on Thursday 27 April at Aylesbury College. A bicycle has been stolen from outside of the college.

Investigating officer, PC Alex Gent based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the people in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230184067.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”