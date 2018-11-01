Police issue Bedgrove property closure order after criminal behaviour

A property in Aylesbury has been closed following reports of criminal behaviour at the home.

Thames Valley Police officers have issued a full closure order on a property in Aylesbury.

The order was granted by High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday (29/10) and will last for three months.

Officers applied for the order against the house on Greetham Road following a number of reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour. The closure order prohibits anyone other than specified persons listed on the order from entering the property. Anyone not named who enters the address will commit a criminal offence.

Anti-Social Behaviour officer PC Andy Smith, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This property has been the source of significant frustration for the local community and I am pleased to have been able to respond so robustly to the concerns and issues raised. We take reports like this seriously and I advise anyone experiencing similar issues in their local area to report this to us online.”

Councillor Mark Winn, AVDC Cabinet member for Communities, said: “This successful action is the result of close working between Thames Valley Police and the Community Safety team at AVDC. I know having spoken to those families who've had to suffer the most how appreciative they are of the support they've received from the neighbourhood policing team.

"This happens to be in my own Bedgrove Ward, and I'm well aware of the frustration over continued anti-social behaviour caused by individuals at this property. We always need residents to provide evidence online or via 101 if a crime has been committed, or 999 if a crime is being committed. I'd like to thank all residents for their help and bravery in providing evidence, and in this case, it's proved vital in securing this successful action.

"Let this action serve as a warning to those who think it's acceptable to try and disrupt the lives of any community in Aylesbury Vale and to try and make the lives of those who live near you a misery that serious action can, and will, be taken against you."

You can report incidents of anti-social or criminal behaviour on our website at www.thamesvalley.police.uk