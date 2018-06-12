Police issue appeal for man who self harmed in pharmacy - do you know him?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help in tracing a man for whom officers have a concern for welfare.

Shortly before 10am today (11/6) officers were called as a man threatened to hurt himself at Rowlands Pharmacy in Meadow Way, Aylesbury. The man subsequently injured his arms and left the pharmacy.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to trace the man shown in the images in connection with the incident as they are concerned for his welfare.

Detective Sergeant Simon Johnson, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: "We are working to trace a man who was last seen in the area of Meadow Way, Aylesbury, as we are extremely concerned for his welfare and he may require urgent medical treatment.

"We do not know the identity of the man shown in the images and are appealing for the public's help to trace him to ensure he receives appropriate support. During the incident the man did not threaten any member of staff or customers.

"If you are the man involved or recognise him please get in contact with police by calling 101 or attending a local police station. Do not approach the man yourself, but instead contact police so our officers can attend."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 43180176193, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

