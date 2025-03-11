Police investigation launched after car theft is reported in Aylesbury

A vehicle was broken into in the neighbourhood

The police are investigating a car theft reported in an Aylesbury neighbourhood last weekend.

Money, a pair of Rayban sunglasses, and a jacket were stolen from a vehicle in Ravensbourne Road between 8pm on Saturday and 8:30am the following morning.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the items were taken from a parked black Audi A3.

It has been alleged on social media that a male and female were trying the doors of vehicles in the neighbourhood that evening.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250115544.”