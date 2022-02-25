Police investigate vandals launching objects at vehicles in Aylesbury

Vandals have been launching items at passing cars in Aylesbury, Thames Valley Police confirmed today (25 February).

Thames Valley Police wants dashcam footage showing people launching objects at passing cars along the Marroway in Weston Turville.

The force believes these acts have been taking place in the area for the last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police confirmed these incidents today

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Please remember that if you have a dash cam we can use this as evidence.