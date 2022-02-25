Police investigate vandals launching objects at vehicles in Aylesbury
The authorities believe these incidents have been occurring for the past year
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:54 pm
Vandals have been launching items at passing cars in Aylesbury, Thames Valley Police confirmed today (25 February).
Thames Valley Police wants dashcam footage showing people launching objects at passing cars along the Marroway in Weston Turville.
The force believes these acts have been taking place in the area for the last year.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Please remember that if you have a dash cam we can use this as evidence.
"Dash cams are used for recalling events accurately."