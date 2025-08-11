Police investigate 'dangerous dog' incident in Aylesbury play area
Thames Valley Police has launched a witness appeal after concerns were raised with a dog in the play area on Sandhill Way, Coldharbour at around 7:10pm on Saturday.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 43250392026.”
Dogs are classified as dangerous under the law if they are seen to be out of control in a way which could cause fear or harm to people or other animals. Dogs could breach the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 if they injure another animal, make someone fear they could be injured, or attack a person’s property, such as livestock or pets.