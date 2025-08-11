Police investigate 'dangerous dog' incident in Aylesbury play area

Police officers are investigating reports of a dangerous dog incident said to have taken place in an Aylesbury play area.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Thames Valley Police has launched a witness appeal after concerns were raised with a dog in the play area on Sandhill Way, Coldharbour at around 7:10pm on Saturday.

Dogs are classified as dangerous under the law if they are seen to be out of control in a way which could cause fear or harm to people or other animals. Dogs could breach the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 if they injure another animal, make someone fear they could be injured, or attack a person’s property, such as livestock or pets.