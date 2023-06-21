Police investigate Chinnor farm using warrant obtained under Animal Welfare Act
Police will share the results of the operation with the RSPCA
By James Lowson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:13 BST
A site in Chinnor was investigated by the police after they obtained a search warrant under the Animal Welfare Act.
Thames Valley Police announced this afternoon (21 June) that a weapon was seized during the operation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Welfare checks were completed on a number of animals at the site. Thames Valley Police states the results of those tests will be shared with the RSPCA.
Police also made contact with the owner of the property during their investigation.