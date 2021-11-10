Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman last seen in distress on M40 in Bucks this morning

Police are 'increasingly concerned' for the wellbeing of a missing woman last spotted on the M40 in Bucks this morning (November 10).

Todi Oluwatodimu-Gold has been missing since around 7.25am when she was seen exiting her car on the hard shoulder of the M40 southbound between junctions 5 and 4.

Thames Valley Police officers rushed to the scene after receiving calls from concerned witnesses, saying they'd seen a woman who appeared to be in distress.

Please let the police know if you have seen Todi

When the police reached the M40 they discovered an abandoned blue Kia Ceed with a partial registration number of AG08.

Todi had left by the time the police arrived, officers suspect she may have headed into fields or nearby woodland.

Despite, an extensive search which was conducted in the area all morning, Todi remains missing.

She is described as an African-Caribbean lady, aged between 40 and 45 years-old with a slim-medium build.

Todi Oluwatodimu-Gold

Todi is around five feet four inches tall and was wearing dark-coloured clothing and possibly a leopard-print jacket.

Inspector Andrew Deane, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “This is a concerning incident and we are becoming increasingly concerned for Todi’s welfare.

“She left her vehicle on the hard shoulder of the motorway on foot, but despite a search of the area, we have not been able to locate her.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area this morning and believe that they have seen Todi, to please contact 101, quoting reference number 43210507913.

Another picture of Todi

“Similarly, if you see Todi, please contact us on 999 immediately.

“Todi, if you do see this message, please get in touch with police or your family.