Police increasingly concerned as spate of indecent exposures believed to be linked in Aylesbury and Wendover reaches 12

Police say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ as a spate of indecent exposures believed to be linked in Aylesbury and Wendover reaches 12.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following three new indecent exposure incidents in Aylesbury.

A man exposed himself to women along the riverside walk – known locally as ‘the white path’ - in the Meadowcroft area sometime between 1pm and 2pm on three occasions: on Friday (3/2), Wednesday (1/2) and 26 January.

Riverside Walk Aylesbury

Police are keeping an open mind to the possibility there might be more than one offender.

The offender or offenders have been described as a white male with ages varying between 20s-40s.

The recent offences are believed to be linked to a series of at least 12 exposure incidents in Aylesbury and Wendover between July and December last year.

Investigating officer PC Oliver Powell, of Aylesbury CID, said: “These offences are of particular concern to me as they can leave those who witness them feeling incredibly vulnerable and I understand that these will be alarming for local residents.

“It is possible that there is more than one person involved but we are keeping an open mind and following several lines of enquiry.

“One hypothesis is that these most recent offences are linked to a number of similar exposures that took place last year.

“I urge anyone who witnesses an exposure like this to call us immediately on 999. This is a crime in progress and so it is appropriate to use our emergency line.

“I encourage anyone with any information about these exposures or who may have witnessed a previous incident and not reported it to get in touch by calling 101 or by using our online form, quoting reference number 43220409793.

“I understand sometimes victims are reluctant to report exposure offences because they feel embarrassed by what they have been subjected to, but all reports are dealt with seriously and robustly.

“Our neighbourhood team is regularly patrolling the Meadowcroft area as well as working closely with our partners to make sure everyone can feel safe in Aylesbury Vale.

