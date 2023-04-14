Police in Aylesbury to use new Taser guns with 12ft reach and instant stun

All eligible police officers in Aylesbury will be given new taser equipment to apprehend criminals.

Thames Valley Police announced yesterday (13 April) a forcewide rollout of new Taser 7s replacing the X2 models currently used.

Taser 7s will also be issued to all eligible police officers working for the Hampshire and Isle Wight Constabulary.

The new Taser 7

It is said that the new tasers can reach further and stun people faster.

Officers can use two cartridge types depending on how close they are to the person in trouble.

Taser 7s will be rolled out over the next 12 months across the two forces, until all X2 models are taken out of rotation.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob France, responsible for the two forces' Joint Operations Unit, said: "Since the Home Office approved the T7, following rigorous testing, we have been looking into introducing this to replace the current X2 devices our people use.

"Ensuring the safety of all in our communities, in particular the most vulnerable, is a key priority, and Taser has an important part to play in this.

"All Taser trained officers go through a comprehensive training programme, and continual refresher training, to ensure it is being used lawfully and appropriately.

"Of course, we will always do all we can to resolve a situation without needing to use force; however, there are occasions when we must do so for the safety of the public, to ensure the safety of ourselves, or for the safety of the person involved in the incident."

ACC France added: "The use of police tactics, including any use of Taser, whether it is discharged or only used as a visual deterrent, is closely scrutinised.

"The trust and confidence of those we serve is extremely important to us."

In August 2020 the Home Office approved the new firearm after a series of safety and technical assessments.

When giving Taser 7s the greenlight the Government highlighted that the new product should save costs as they use rechargeable batteries.

Only specially trained officers will be able to use the new device.