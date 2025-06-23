Police identify individuals as part of investigation into criminal damage in Aylesbury
Police have removed CCTV images that were released as part of an investigation into criminal damage in Aylesbury.
Police said that two males they wished to speak to in relation to the incidents had been identified.
The incidents of criminal damage took place at 3.30pm on May 3, and led to two buses sustaining broken windows after rocks were thrown at them, while they were parked up on Osier Way in Aylesbury.
Police added that they wished to thank those who had shared the earlier appeal.