Police identify individuals as part of investigation into criminal damage in Aylesbury

By Neil Shefferd
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 17:37 BST
Police said two individuals they wished to speak to in relation to an incident of criminal damage in Aylesbury last month have now been identifiedplaceholder image
Police said two individuals they wished to speak to in relation to an incident of criminal damage in Aylesbury last month have now been identified
Police have removed CCTV images that were released as part of an investigation into criminal damage in Aylesbury.

Police said that two males they wished to speak to in relation to the incidents had been identified.

The incidents of criminal damage took place at 3.30pm on May 3, and led to two buses sustaining broken windows after rocks were thrown at them, while they were parked up on Osier Way in Aylesbury.

Police added that they wished to thank those who had shared the earlier appeal.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice