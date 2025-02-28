Police hunting tattooed man who is on the run from prison near Aylesbury
Michael Gilworth, 38, escaped from the open jail at 8.45pm last night (Thursday).
The public are being warned not to approach Gilworth, who was jailed for ten years in 2020 after raiding a convenience store and threatening a shop worker with a knife in Tameside, a borough in Greater Manchester.
Gilworth is six foot tall, of a slim build, with ginger hair and a ginger beard.
He has a goblin tattoo on his upper left arm, a fish tattoo on his lower left arm, ‘Kelly’ written on his inner forearm, a lip tattoo on the side of his neck and ‘Lewis’ written on his right hand.
He was last seen getting into a blue Ford Mondeo, wearing a light blue jumper, dark trousers and a black beanie hat, and is known to frequent the Stockport area.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Melanie Cannon said: “If you see Gilworth, do not approach him and call 999 instead.
“If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250098823.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”