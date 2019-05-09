Police hunting flasher who exposed himself in front of oncoming traffic near Aylesbury railway line

Police are hunting a flasher who exposed himself in Aylesbury on Bank Holiday Monday.

Between 2.30pm and 3pm on May 6 police say a man was seen near the railway line at the end of Old Stoke Road facing the oncoming traffic.

Police stock image

He exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately.

The flasher is described as a slim white man aged between 30 and 40 and approximately 5ft 8ins tall.

He is described as having short brown hair and was wearing a green khaki jacket and jeans.

Investigating officer PC Elaine Bartlett said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any dash cam footage from the area around the time of the offence to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190135472.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.”