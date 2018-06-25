Police hunting Aylesbury opportunist burglar who may have been wearing orange high-visibility vest

Police are hunting an opportunist thief who stole a handbag from a home in Aylesbury while the occupant was cutting the grass outside.

The incident happened in Buckingham Road on Thursday June 21 at around 11.15am.

While a woman was cutting the grass at the front of her home a burglar entered through the back door, which was shut, but not locked, and stole her handbag and its contents.

A man was seen leaving the area at the time of the theft.

He is described as white, in his fifties, around 5ft 6in, of a slim build and was wearing an orange high-visibility vest.

Detective Constable Tom Booth is investigating the crime and is asking for anyone with more information to contact him via the 101 number quoting reference number 43180188699.