A woman attempted to mug an elderly man in a residential area in nearby Thame on Friday morning (December 17).

The attempted burglary took place at around 11am in Rooks Lane, near to the town centre.

The offender was pretending to be a charity worker collecting money for the deaf, she was carrying a clipboard.

The attack took place on this road near Thame Town Centre

When up close with the victim, who is in his 80s, the woman attempted to remove his watch using force.

The victim suffered cuts to his hands, while he was in the process of fending off the attempted burglar, he held onto his watch in the end.

She fled the scene heading towards Southern Road before driving off in a Mini Cooper with the partial registration of GD52.

The offender is described as a woman in her 30s, with dark hair, she was wearing a long padded gilet jacket.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Fiona Boyce based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed or knows anything about this incident to please come forward.

“To report any information you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43210568474.