Police hunt watch thieves who broke into an Aylesbury village property

Police are on the hunt for watch thieves who stole from a property in Whitchurch yesterday (November 15).

A burglary was reported on Little London at roughly 6pm, three watches were stolen.

Witness reports state the thieves left the estate in a white Ford Focus which had a noisy exhaust, and displayed registration plates beginning with EK16.

As the burglary happened in darkness Thames Valley Police hasn't been able to confirm descriptions of the offenders.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Spain, based at Aylesbury police station said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed or knows anything about this incident to please come forward.

“To report any information you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43210517148. If you have any mobile phone footage that may assist the investigation, you can submit this to us using our dedicated online portal.